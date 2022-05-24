ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willingboro, NJ

Jersey Proud: Nonprofit gifts New Jersey veteran new roof

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago
The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project has chosen a veteran from Willingboro to get a new roof. The project honors our veterans and the families who support them.

