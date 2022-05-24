ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies after crashing into the back of semi-truck in Sarasota

 6 days ago
Sarasota Police Department

SARASOTA, Fla. — A woman died after crashing into the back of a semi-truck while driving southbound on North Tamiami Trail and University Parkway.

The unidentified adult woman, was driving in an SUV and drove into the back of a semi-truck, according to the Sarasota Police Department. The crash happened at approximately 5 p.m. Monday.

The woman died on the scene due to her injuries, according to the Sarasota Police Department. It is unknown if the driver, an adult man, suffered any injuries from the crash.

The intersection of University Parkway and North Tamiami Trail was closed after the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

No further details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.

