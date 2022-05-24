State fights to keep APD officer accused of rape behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has ordered an Albuquerque police officer accused of raping a woman while on duty to turn himself in, pending a pretrial detention hearing. Investigators say back in March while on duty, APD officer Johnny Garcia lured an employee at the Sunport into a closet near the baggage area.

She told APD investigators kissed and groped her, and when she tried to resist, he forced her to perform oral sex on him. Garcia was arrested last week on criminal sexual penetration, false imprisonment, and bribery charges. He was booked and released.

Now that state has filed a motion asking a judge to keep him locked up until trial. In the motion, the state argues Garcia abused his position of authority to force the victim to engage in sexual acts. They go on to say Garcia is dangerous and cares more about his sexual gratification than the safety of others.

During a first appearance hearing Monday, Judge Kevin Fitzwater remanded him back into custody. “Once the probable cause is found, the matter is taken out of my jurisdiction and I don’t have any authority over conditions of release. He must be held,” Fitzwater said.

A pretrial detention hearing has not been set. As for his employment status, Garcia is on suspension without pay.

