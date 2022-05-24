Homer Glen creates committee focused on disabled residents' needs

CHICAGO - Chicago officials are on high alert preparing for Memorial Day weekend. With dozens of events planned across the city, the Chicago Police Department is stepping up patrols. CPD has canceled days off for uniformed officers between May 24 and May 31, and could be assigning 12-hour shifts. "The...
CHICAGO - Chicago Pastor Chris Harris and Skokie Rabbi Ari Hart have teamed up to erase $1.9 million in medical debt for 2,000 Chicago families. Harris, who leads Bright Star Church in Bronzeville and St. James Church in Pullman, said that Rabbi Hart, of Skokie Valley Agudath Jacob Synagogue, came to him with the idea. Together, they raised a little more than $10,000.
CHICAGO - The case of two missing University of Illinois-Chicago students took a new turn on Saturday, with officials confirming that a body found in Lake Michigan last week was that of Daniel Sotelo. Sotelo, 26, had been missing since April 30. His remains were pulled out of Lake Michigan...
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing elderly man who was last seen at a train station in Geneva. Kevin Atoji-Walker, 76, went missing from Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood on Friday. He was spotted at the train station in Geneva on Saturday. Atoji-Walker is 6'1" tall and...
Check out the dance moves at Catalyst Circle Rock Charter School's 8th grade luncheon on Chicago's West Side. Scholar Marquise Hightower and staff member Charlie Myers challenged each other in the DLow Shuffle.
JOLIET, Illinois - A suburban Chicago girl who received a kidney transplant is trying to show how much she appreciates the gift by giving back. In the fall of 2020, Lizzie Reyes, who was 14 at the time, was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition that left her with end stage kidney disease. It came out of nowhere and nearly took her life.
CHICAGO - Between the beaches reopening Friday and dozens of events taking place over Memorial Day weekend, ‘Summertime Chi’ is officially back!. To celebrate the unofficial start to summer, friends and families came together to make the most of the city’s parks, beaches and attractions. "We went...
CHICAGO - Chicago Police are warning residents about a series of armed robberies in Rogers Park and West Ridge. In each incident, three suspects will approach the victim, surround them, brandish handguns and then demand their property. The suspects will take the victim's cellphones, watches, purses and keys, police said....
CAROL STREAM, Ill. - A 15-year-old Carol Stream student is accused of drawing threatening images on a school test. The juvenile has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct. He appeared at a detention hearing Friday, where he was released to the custody of his parents on home detention.
ROCKFORD, Ill. - A person with a gun was shot by police in the parking lot of the Rockford Casino Saturday night, Winnebago County and Rockford officials confirmed. At about 8:30 p.m., the Rockford Police Department received a call for service at the casino. Upon arrival, police engaged with an...
AURORA, Illinois - The city of Aurora renamed a street in honor of fallen Marine Corporal Sara Medina on Sunday. Medina graduated from East Aurora High School in 2010 and enlisted in the Marines. She was a combat photographer and traveled with the service to South Korea, the Philippines, Japan and Australia.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Two incumbent congressional Democrats facing off in next month’s primary election debated on FOX 32 Chicago Friday. La Grange's Rep. Marie Newman and Downers Grove’s Rep. Sean Casten agree on many issues, including guns and abortion rights. But, they strongly disagree on Middle East policy.
CHICAGO - Two Chicago firefighters suffered minor injuries in a fire on Sunday. The firefighters were called to a fire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. The fire at 45th and South Justine was in the top floor of a house. The firefighters were taken to...
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a vehicle that is connected to a homicide that occurred in Belmont Cragin in March. A man and a woman were driving around 5:49 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Lamon Avenue on March 31 when someone in the vehicle in front of them got out and approached them, police said.
CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools will tighten school security in wake of the Texas school massacre. CPS CEO Pedro Martinez says the district had already planned to replace some "outdated" school security, camera and intercom systems, but this week's events have heightened the need to do so. "Count on when...
CHICAGO - Illinois gas prices are now averaging $4.98 per gallon. Chicago drivers are paying $5.50 per gallon, according to AAA. Illinois' average price is almost $2 more per gallon than a year ago. AAA said these are the highest recorded gas prices ever.
CHICAGO - Fireworks are scheduled over Chicago's Navy Pier on dozens of days over the summer of 2022. The fireworks over Navy Pier last about ten minutes and are scheduled for Saturdays and Wednesdays over 2022:. Saturday, May 28, 10pm. Wednesday, June 1, 9pm. Saturday, June 4, 10pm. Wednesday, June...
CHICAGO - One person was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Chicago Lawn on the South West Side. About 1:30 p.m., a male, whose age was unknown, was shot in the head in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical...
From the massacre at a Texas school to shootings on Chicago streets, kids are increasingly in the crosshairs. So, Sen. Dick Durbin joined with youth groups and Chicago doctors Friday to discuss efforts to protect kids.
Comments / 0