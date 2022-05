SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The issue of legal adult-use marijuana will be back in front of the voters in November. This week, the Secretary of State added Initiated Measure 27 to the list of ballot questions for the November 2022 election. The fine print of IM 27 is much different than Amendment A, which was struck down by the South Dakota Supreme Court after Governor Kristi Noem challenged it in court.

