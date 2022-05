CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement in northeast Iowa is reporting another bear sighting on Saturday. At around 11:33 a.m., the Decorah Police Department said, in a post on its Facebook page, that it was aware of reports of a black bear in the area of Trout Run Access Area. They said that it was seen crossing Iowa Highway 9 at a nearby quarry site.

DECORAH, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO