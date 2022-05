MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — Merrill Mayor Steve Hass has emphasized housing projects in his first two months in office. “The city just purchased eight lots from Church Mutual over on Johnson Street,” said Hass. “We are going to send out RFP’s and let builders come in to show us what they would put on those lots. We’ll select whichever one fits that area best for single-family dwellings.”

MERRILL, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO