Bordentown over Sterling - Baseball recap

Wink Martindale has an objective for the Giants defense:. Keep offensive coordinators up at night. “You want to dictate to the offense instead of sitting there and letting them dictate to you,’’ Martindale, the Giants’ new defensive coordinator, said last week. “I would rather them have the headache and stay up five nights before we play them figuring out what we’re going to do and try to present different looks every time we play — because pressure does break pipes, that’s our philosophy.’’

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO