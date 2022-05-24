ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Park, MI

Man who helped at scene of I-75 semi-truck crashes shares his story

By Dave Spencer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX 2 - Kenneth McKay says a little compassion can go long way - and he's hoping by sharing his video and his story, others will be inspired to act if they find themselves in a similar spot. Dramatic video captured one of two semi-truck crashes Saturday morning on...

Jim Coghlan
2d ago

I want you to know brother I always stop if I see something like an accident or anybody in need.. good job Sir!!! and thank you

CBS Detroit

Garden City Police Search For 2 Vehicles Involved In Shooting That Caused Fatal Crash

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two vehicles and their occupants in connection with a shooting that led to a fatal crash in Garden City. Police say they are searching for a black or navy Jeep Cherokee with dark tinted windows and red brake calipers. They are also looking for a white Dodge Charger with a black roof, black spoiler and dark tinted windows. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two vehicles and their occupants in connection with a shooting that led to a fatal crash in Garden City. (credit: Garden City Police Department) The incident happened at about 6:27 p.m. on May 19. Police received calls about a shooting and traffic crash in the area of Middlebelt Road and Maplewood Street. A driver, who was not involved in the shooting, was hit and later died from their injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Nathan Cover at 734-793-1717 or covern@gardencitymi.org. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GARDEN CITY, MI
Nationwide Report

39-year-old man killed after a fiery crash in Huron Township (Huron Township, MI)

39-year-old man killed after a fiery crash in Huron Township (Huron Township, MI)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday afternoon, a 39-year-old man, of Rockwood, lost his life after his vehicle crashed into a structure inside a cemetery in Huron Township. The fatal single-vehicle accident took place at about 4:15 p.m. at the Michigan Memorial Cemetery, 32163 W. Huron River Dr. Officials received a call about a vehicle going at a high rate of speed and finally running into a structure within the cemetery [...]
MICHIGAN STATE
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a rollover crash in Highland Park (Highland Park, MI)

1 person dead after a rollover crash in Highland Park (Highland Park, MI)Nationwide Report. On Monday, one person was killed following a rollover crash in Highland Park. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle collision took place at about 1:20 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicated that a car heading east on the Davison freeway, just west of I-75, tried to move into the right lane from the center [...]
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘I was in tears’: 3 race cars were stolen from Westland business

WESTLAND, Mich. – A neighborhood crime took place in Westland after a business that specializes in supercharged vehicles had three of them disappear overnight. The incident happened at Magnuson Superchargers on Executive Drive south of Warren and east of Hix roads. The only sign a custom purpose-built vehicle was...
WESTLAND, MI
13abc.com

Man arrested after four-car injury crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – One man was arrested following a four-car crash on Tuesday. The crash which resulted in a truck being overturned took place at the intersection of Holland and S. Reynolds. According to the Maumee Police Department, two people were injured yet, no one was transported to...
MAUMEE, OH

