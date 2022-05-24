Man who helped at scene of I-75 semi-truck crashes shares his story

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two vehicles and their occupants in connection with a shooting that led to a fatal crash in Garden City. Police say they are searching for a black or navy Jeep Cherokee with dark tinted windows and red brake calipers. They are also looking for a white Dodge Charger with a black roof, black spoiler and dark tinted windows. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two vehicles and their occupants in connection with a shooting that led to a fatal crash in Garden City. (credit: Garden City Police Department) The incident happened at about 6:27 p.m. on May 19. Police received calls about a shooting and traffic crash in the area of Middlebelt Road and Maplewood Street. A driver, who was not involved in the shooting, was hit and later died from their injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Nathan Cover at 734-793-1717 or covern@gardencitymi.org. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GARDEN CITY, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO