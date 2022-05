MILFORD, Conn. — Police arrested a YMCA employee on Friday night for allegedly threatening to shoot a female co-worker and other employees at the Milford YMCA. Christopher Cofer, 23, allegedly repeatedly threatened a female staff member over the past several weeks. Police said although the threats had occurred in various forms over those weeks, Friday night raised alarms as he threatened to shoot the female co-worker and other employees at the Milford YMCA.

MILFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO