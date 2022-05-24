ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Jack Pineda named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week

By Eric Kelly
WACO, TX — Following a stellar week at the plate, Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda has been named the Big 12 Co-Player of the Week.

This past week, Pineda hit nearly .500 at the plate to go along with three homeruns as well. He now leads the Bears with a .309 average and 27 extra base hits. That includes five triples which are the most for a Baylor played since 2016.

Pineda and his teammates will next be in action on Wednesday when they open up the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday, May 25th against TCU at 12:30 pm.

