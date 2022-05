One common theme of the Bears offseason has been those outside the organization criticizing the team for a perceived lack of moves to help quarterback Justin Fields. Allen Robinson left for the Rams in free agency and the team has not made any splashy moves to replace him at wide receiver. Darnell Mooney is the No. 1 receiver in a group that also includes Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown, Tajae Sharpe, Dante Pettis, and third-round pick Velus Jones.

