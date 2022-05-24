ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kepler hits grand slam, Twins walk-off Tigers

By Chris Schad
Kepler scored on Gio Urshela's walk-off single to give the Twins a fifth straight win.

Max Kepler smashed a grand slam in the first inning and scored the game-winning run in the ninth as the Minnesota Twins earned their fifth straight win with a 5-4 walk-off victory over the Detroit Tigers Monday night.

Kepler provided fireworks for the Twins in the first inning when he launched an Elvin Rodriguez changeup over the right field overhang. The grand slam was the 1,000th home run hit by a Twins player at Target Field but Minnesota couldn't build off that momentum in the middle innings.

Jonathan Schoop helped get the Tigers back into the game with a solo home run in the fifth and began a threat in the seventh with a one-out double. Miguel Cabrera drove in Schoop with an RBI single to tie the game and the two sides marched onto the bottom of the ninth.

Kepler led off the inning with a walk before advancing to third on a single from Kyle Garlick. Two batters later, Gio Urshela hard ground ball to short that Javier Baez could only knock down, allowing Kepler to score and give the Twins a fifth straight victory.

The Twins will send Sonny Gray to the mound when they face the Tigers in the second game of the series on Tuesday night.

