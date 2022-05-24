ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' Tommy Edman Makes Highlight Reel Play at Shortstop

By Alex Murphy
 6 days ago

We've had the privilege of showing off a Tommy Edman great defensive play earlier in the season and once again the St. Louis Cardinals Gold Glover showed off his defensive prowess and range against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

There's a reason that St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman won his first Gold Glove Award last season, most likely the first of many.

He routinely makes Top 10-esque plays for St. Louis and his career .981 fielding percentage is a testament to just that.

On Monday night, Edman added to his 2022 highlight reel, throwing out of all people, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays on a ground ball hit in the hole between shortstop and third base.

As a shortstop, Edman has made three errors in 17 games, but this is arguably the best play he's made while playing the position in his career.

His play at second base has been what has caught the attention of many baseball fans over the past few years or so, with just nine errors committed in 205 games, good for a .989 fielding percentage.

Through 40 games, Edman already has a 2.6 WAR and a 142 OPS+, slashing .287/.374/.447 with an .821 OPS.

He's currently the team leader in WAR, 0.3 ahead of Nolan Arenado. In terms of defensive WAR, Edman is also leading the team with a 0.8 dWAR so far.

It's been an impressive start to the season without a doubt and it's been a big help for this Cardinals team who is looking to make up some ground on the Milwaukee Brewers.

This series against the Toronto Blue Jays, however, is not going to make that any easier as Toronto has one of the best offenses in MLB.

Through eight innings, the two teams were deadlocked at 3-3, a pitcher's battle between Toronto starter José Berríos and St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas.

