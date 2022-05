Family and friends celebrated the 100th birthday of Ann Curtin at Harding Park in Hubbard. When she was 13 years old Curtin says she cleaned the house for her neighbor in Masury, who was the notorious bank robber John Dillinger. Curtin tells us she didn't know what he was doing at the time, but that he paid well.

HUBBARD, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO