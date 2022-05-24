ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

MTA addresses crime — again — following deadly Manhattan shooting

By Greg Mocker, Jay Dow
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ZCGw_0fo6frHL00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A day after another deadly incident underground, the MTA held its regular monthly meeting. Once again, crime and safety was a main focus.

Understandably, commuters were shaken up following the death of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez. The gunman who shot Enriquez in the chest, apparently at random, was still at large Monday night.

“According to witnesses, the suspect was walking back and forth and, without provocation, pulled out a gun and shot the victim,” NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said Sunday.

The shooting was one of two that occurred in the subway system on Sunday. Police said two men got into a fight on a No. 2 train in Harlem around 2:45 a.m. and a 27-year-old man pulled out a gun and accidentally shot himself in the foot.

“It’s nerve-racking every day,” one straphanger told PIX11 News.

Another rider said she’s “way more alert” when taking the train. After a fatal shooting at the Jamaica Center-Parsons Archer station, she added her perspective changed. She uses the station herself, and always checks her surroundings now.

In April, 70 new officers started with the NYPD Transit Bureau. Earlier in May, the department reactivated its Train Patrol Force as well.

NYPD Transit Bureau Chief Jason Wilcox said the officers will “perform dedicated, visible and targeted patrols.”

Mayor Eric Adams, who used to be a transit cop himself, was on the train Monday. He said he wants riders to know safety on the system is a top priority.

PIX11 News’ Jay Dow has more on the search for the man who killed Daniel Enriquez in the video below:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 4

Related
PIX11

Three teens stabbed on board MTA bus: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Three teens — two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old — were stabbed during a fight on an MTA bus Thursday, police said. The fight broke out about 3:45 p.m., police said. The 15-year-old victims were stabbed in the leg and shoulder, and the 16-year-old was stabbed in the arm. Two […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man gropes woman aboard Bronx bus: NYPD

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man groped a woman aboard a bus in the Bronx, police said on Friday. The 27-year-old victim was on a westbound Bx12-SBS bus when the suspect touched her buttocks over her clothing at around 6 p.m., authorities said. The suspect got off the bus at the East Fordham Road and […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man who allegedly threatened to behead subway passengers arrested: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An apparently irate subway rider — who allegedly drew a switchblade and threatened to behead other riders — was arrested Thursday, police said. Aaron Ramos, 26, allegedly grew upset after boarding a crowded Manhattan train, telling other riders he didn’t like being “pressed up against this door.” Eventually, police […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Daily News

Q train subway shooter nearly surrendered to Mayor Adams

Mayor Adams came under unfriendly fire Wednesday for his role in a bizarre day of negotiations with a subway murder suspect, with critics suggesting the ex-cop needed to let the NYPD handle things. Pointed questions were also raised about the role of a local minister with a checkered past in Tuesday’s talks before police finally put the cuffs on Andrew Abdullah, 25, wanted for the cold-blooded ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

3 men break woman’s jaw in Bronx assault: NYPD

PELHAM PARKWAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman suffered a broken jaw when she was brutally beaten and kicked by three men in the Bronx, police said. The 37-year-old woman was assaulted in the Pelham Parkway area at Lydig Avenue and White Plains Road on May 18 around 9:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. She […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 charged with killing man during Facebook Marketplace sale

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) – Two Bronx men have been arrested for allegedly killing a man who came to New York City for a Facebook Marketplace motorcycle transaction. Manuel Reyes, 23, and Joan Vasquez, 32, were both charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Spring […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Wilcox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Violent Crime#Pix11 News#The Nypd Transit Bureau#Train Patrol Force
PIX11

Man fatally shot in head in Brooklyn, police say

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot dead inside a building in Brooklyn on Wednesday, police said. Police responded to a 911 call of a shooting inside a building in the vicinity of Montauk and Hegeman avenues, according to officials. Officers found Tristan Templeman, 22, with a gunshot wound to the head. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Man in Monster Ghost Gun Bust Faces Hundreds of Charges: See What They Found

The Manhattan and Brooklyn district attorneys said that they, along with the NYPD, have taken down a ghost gun arsenal worth $20,000, and the man who allegedly created it. The law enforcement officials said Wednesday that 25-year-old Rene Loyola illegally purchased the cache of ghost gun parts — including more than 30 frames and receivers, nearly 300 high-capacity magazines and other related gear — from a dozen online retailers from March 2020 until March 2022.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man gets on packed train in Manhattan, pulls out knife: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A knife-wielding man got into a packed subway car in Manhattan and then, upset about being “pressed up against this door” threatened riders, police said Tuesday. The man got onto a southbound no. 6 train at the 77th Street/Lexington Avenue station on Sunday afternoon, officials said. He got aggressive […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man gropes teen inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man groped a teenage girl inside a subway station in Manhattan on Tuesday, according to police. The 17-year-old victim was walking inside the East Broadway subway station when the suspect approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks before leaving, authorities said. Police asked for help from the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
PIX11

New Jersey man accused of killing man inside Bronx home

KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) – Police made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a Bronx man inside his home earlier this month. Jonathan Mejia, 24, of Fair Lawn, New Jersey, is charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of 43-year-old Daniel Valdez, the NYPD announced. Valdez was fatally […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Teen charged with Long Island high school shooting threat, officials say

BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A high school student was charged on Thursday night with threatening a mass shooting in his school, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney. The 16-year-old student posted on his Instagram story a threat to commit a mass shooting on Friday, officials said.  “We take these threats seriously and […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy