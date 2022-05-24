ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Biden welcomes new Australian PM to Indo-Pacific club

By JOSH BOAK and AAMER MADHANI
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Egc23_0fo6fLTR00
Biden Asia Leaders of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) from left to right, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pose for photo at the entrance hall of the Prime Minister's Office of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Sadayuki Goto/Kyodo News via AP) (Sadayuki Goto)

TOKYO — (AP) — President Joe Biden opened his last day in Asia on Tuesday by holding talks with a trio of Indo-Pacific leaders that includes Australia's new prime minister on his first full day on the job and India's Narendra Modi, with whom differences persist over how to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden, Modi and Japan's Fumio Kishida launched the Quad summit by welcoming Australia's Anthony Albanese to the club and expressing awe at his determination to join the informal security coalition by rushing to Tokyo immediately after being sworn in on Monday.

“I don’t know how you’re doing it," Biden told Albanese. The U.S. president joked that it would be OK if the new premier happened to fall sleep during the meeting.

Turning serious, Biden said the leaders were “navigating through a dark hour in our shared history” because of Russia's war on Ukraine. He added that it was ”more than just a European issue, it’s a global issue.”

Kishida, too, took note of Russia's aggression and added: “We cannot let the same thing happen in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Modi, whose response to the Ukraine situation has disappointed Washington, did not address the issue in his public remarks as the summit got under way.

Biden will meet separately with Albanese and with Modi after the four-way gathering of the security group known as the Quad. The partnership has become increasingly relevant as Biden has moved to adjust U.S. foreign policy to put greater focus on the region and to counter China's rise as an economic and security power. He held bilateral talks with summit host Kishida on Monday.

Albanese told his fellow Quad leaders he was dedicated to the group's mission to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“We have had a change of government in Australia, but Australia’s commitment to the Quad has not changed and will not change,” Albanese said.

Looming over the Quad leaders' talks is Biden's blunt statement on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan, saying the burden to protect Taiwan is "even stronger' after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The White House insists that Biden's unusually forceful comments about Taiwan did not amount to a shift in U.S. policy toward the self-ruled island that China claims as its own.

Biden has asked Modi not to accelerate the buying of Russian oil as the U.S. and other allies look to squeeze Moscow's energy income. The Indian prime minister made no public commitment to cut off from Russian oil, and Biden has publicly referred to India as "somewhat shaky" in its response to the invasion.

Unlike other Quad countries and nearly every other U.S. ally, India has not imposed sanctions or even condemned Russia, its biggest supplier of military hardware. Facing Western pressure, India has condemned civilian deaths in Ukraine and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities. Yet it also has compounded fallout from a war that has caused a global food shortage by banning wheat exports at a time when starvation is a growing risk in parts of the world.

With Modi sitting nearby, Biden made the case that the world has a shared responsibility to do something to assist Ukrainian resistance against Russia's aggression.

“The Russian brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine has triggered a humanitarian catastrophe and innocent civilians have been killed in the streets and millions of refugees are internally displaced as well as in exile,” Biden said. "And this is more than just a European issue, it’s a global issue.”

The U.S. president has been making his case to Modi for weeks.

Biden and Modi spoke about the Russia invasion during a virtual Quad leaders' meeting in March, and last month they had a short video conversation when Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with their Indian counterparts in Washington.

“So it won’t be a new conversation,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. "It will be a continuation of the conversation they’ve already had about how we see the picture in Ukraine and the impacts of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine on a wider set of concerns in the world."

While Biden and Modi may avoid public confrontation over how to respond to Russia's aggression, the issue remains a major one as the U.S. and allies are looking to tighten the pressure on Putin., said Michael Green, senior vice president for Asia at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

“It appears pretty clear the Biden administration is not looking for trouble with India and that most of these difficult conversations will be in private,” said Green, who was a senior National Security Council aide during the George W. Bush administration.

Some modest initiatives were expected to be announced by the Quad leaders, including a new effort to provide pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to countries most in need and a program to help nations improve security and environmental awareness of their territorial waters, according to a senior administration official who previewed the coming announcements on the condition of anonymity.

The Quad last year pledged to donate 1.2 billion vaccine doses globally. So far, the group has provided about 257 million doses, the official said.

Biden will meet with Albanese later Tuesday. They spoke by phone after the center-left Labor Party leader defeated Prime Minister Scott Morrison, ending a nine-year run of conservative rule in Australia.

___

Associated Press writers Zeke Miller in Washington, Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo and Ashok Sharma in New Delhi contributed reporting

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Government's secret plans for apocalyptic events included total take over or shut down of citizens' communication networks

Newly disclosed documents have revealed the United States government's plans in the event of a potential apocalypses - which include putting the kibosh on all civilian communications during wartime. The previously classified files, obtained by the NYU nonpartisan nonprofit the Brennan Center for Justice, detail wartime powers the president can...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Albanese
Person
Fumio Kishida
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Narendra Modi
Person
Ashok Sharma
Reuters

Israeli forces injure dozens in West Bank protests, Palestinian medics say

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli forces injured almost 90 people in protests in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said. At least one Palestinian was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital while others sustained injuries from stun grenades, rubber-coated bullets and tear gas inhalation, the statement added.
PROTESTS
AFP

Despite losing leg in Mariupol, fighter eyes return to Ukraine frontline

In a small orthopaedic clinic in Kyiv, Daviti Suleimanishvili listens as doctors describe various prostheses that could replace his left leg, torn off during the battle for Mariupol. In the case of Suleimanishvili, who is a gunner, the doctors will add 15 kilogrammes to the weight of his new leg so it can support his use of heavy weaponry. 
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Indo Pacific#Australian#Ap#European
The Guardian

How long will America sacrifice the lives of its young on the altar of gun worship?

America’s great appeal to the world was its promise of possibility. It presented itself as virgin territory, a tabula rasa where a society could form anew, free of the past, and where individuals might do the same, reinventing themselves, renewing themselves, starting over. It was a myth, of course: it took no account of those people who were already there, and whose lives and lands were taken, or of those who had been brought to America in shackles. But it was a powerful myth all the same, one whose grip on the global imagination lives on: witness the success of the stage show Hamilton in seducing yet another generation into the romance of a new world and its revolutionary creation.
POLITICS
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Pro-Russian forces claim key eastern town -  Moscow-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine say they have captured Lyman, a strategic town situated between the city of Severodonetsk and the eastern administrative centre of Kramatorsk, which remain under Kyiv's control. Ukrainian forces are also battling to hold onto Severodonetsk, with senior local official Oleksandr Stryuk saying Russian forces control two-thirds of the city's outskirts.
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
97K+
Followers
104K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy