Ben Carder appointed to Washington County Commission seat

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County commissioners appointed Ben Carder to the open commission seat previously held by Mike Ford, who died of COVID-19 in December.

Carder won the Republican Primary for the District 15 seat by 40% back in May and will run in the county general election this August to keep the seat.

Commissioners also hoped to fill an open constable seat in District 1 but there were no nominees.

Tennessee county general elections will be held on August 4.

