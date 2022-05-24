ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Ben Carder appointed to Washington County Commission seat

By Slater Teague
 3 days ago

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County commissioners appointed Ben Carder to the open commission seat previously held by Mike Ford, who died of COVID-19 in December.

Carder won the Republican Primary for the District 15 seat by 40% back in May and will run in the county general election this August to keep the seat.

JCDA asking city to more than double budget allocation, seeks extra $1 million for John Sevier

Commissioners also hoped to fill an open constable seat in District 1 but there were no nominees.

Tennessee county general elections will be held on August 4.

