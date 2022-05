JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two people who they believe are involved in an ongoing burglary investigation. According to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor, a Caucasian man, and a Caucasian woman were involved in a burglary in the 100 block of Riels Road early Saturday morning. He says the two burglarized a building and took various items.

JONES COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO