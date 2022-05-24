ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canelo Alvarez planning Gennady Golovkin trilogy fight before Dmitry Bivol rematch

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
May 7, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Canelo Alvarez (pink trunks) and Dimitry Bivol (black trunks) box during their light heavyweight championship bout at T-Mobile Arena. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Canelo Alvarez says he still plans on having a rematch with Dmitry Bivol after he was handed his first loss in nearly nine years, but first he's planning on a third fight with Gennady "GGG" Golovkin in September.

"In the next few days we will announce the September fight," Alvarez said Monday, via ESPN. "Surely, it will be against GGG because we already had that agreement, but I will also fight Bivol again [after that]."

Alvarez and Golovkin first met in September 2017 and fought to a draw with the three judges scoring it 118-110 Alvarez, 115-113 Golovkin and 114-114. Golovkin was the busier fighter, landing 218 of 703 punches, according to CompuBox, while Alvarez was more accurate, landing 169 of 505.

In a rematch a year later, Alvarez won via a controversial majority decision with two judges scoring it 115-113 Alvarez and a third scoring it 114-114.

Since their pair of meetings, Golovkin has won four straight, most recently defeating Ryota Murata via technical knockout in April. Alvarez won seven consecutive fights after the pair of bouts against Golovkin before losing to Bivol via unanimous decision earlier this month.

