DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As spring progresses and plants begin to grow, one invasive species is beginning to come out in numbers in Ohio. Hammerhead worms originate from tropical regions and have been transported to the United States by plants shipped from other countries. The worms have been here for many years, but with the cool and moist spring, they are beginning to show up. The worms have a toxic mucus, which can be sensitive to some people. They also reproduce when they are cut in half.

6 DAYS AGO