ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Mike Pence told Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp supporters that Tuesday's primary is about plotting the future, not reliving the past. One rallygoer's takeaway: 'Pence set the tone for post-Trump.'

By Warren Rojas
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3Srh_0fo6e94b00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04K7hU_0fo6e94b00
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and former US Vice President Mike Pence attend a campaign event at the Cobb County International Airport on May 23, 2022 in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • Mike Pence lavished praise on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on the night before the GOP primary.
  • Pence never mentioned Donald Trump or Kemp's Trump-backed challenger, David Perdue.
  • Pence said reelecting Kemp would affirm that Republicans are "the party of the future."

KENNESAW, Georgia — Former Vice President Mike Pence told Georgians that they have to support incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in Tuesday's GOP primary because doing otherwise would risk going backwards.

"When you say yes to Gov. Brian Kemp tomorrow, you will send a deafening message all across America that the Republican Party is the party of the future," Pence told the approximately 200 hundred people who gathered to hear his and Kemp's closing pitch for supporting incumbency, rather than putting 2020 election denier David Perdue through to the general election in November.

Or, rather, that's what the crowd was somehow expected to glean from the mutually congratulatory speeches — since neither man said Perdue's name all night.

Conservative commentator Brian Pritchard, 58, of Blue Ridge, Georgia, said the omission was very striking.

"Pence set the tone for post-Trump," Pritchard told Insider, adding that both men seemed to be looking past old threats to what's on the horizon. "They're clearly running against Stacey Abrams already."

Kemp attacked Abrams, whom he had to beat in 2018 to become governor and will likely face again this fall if he can avoid going to a runoff in Tuesday's GOP primary, at will. One of his go-to applause lines this past week is that he's running to ensure "that Stacey Abrams is not going to be your governor, or your next president."

Pence, too, railed against Abrams, the "radical left," "woke corporations," "on-demand" abortions and other themes conservatives use to spook one another.

But not a word about Perdue, whom recent polls have down by 30 points.

Kemp did slip in a mention of the Trump administration while discussing relief efforts during the early days of the pandemic, but otherwise did not bring up the vengeance-seeking former president who considers Kemp disloyal for certifying Joe Biden victory in 2020.

Pence seemed to be veering into a direct confrontation with his former boss when he mentioned that "elections are about the future," then furrowed his brow, and said "there are those who want to make this election about the past." But then he took a hard left, dumping on Abrams, Biden, and the "failed socialist policies of the last century" instead.

Pence did, however, try to hammer home that keeping Kemp in the governor's mansion would speak volumes about what Georgia Republicans stand for today.

"We have the opportunity to renew leadership this fall in Georgia that will continue to lead and inspire the nation," Pence said.

Cobb County resident Laura Patterson, 58, said she was glad to see Pence by Kemp's side. "I want this to look good for him tonight. And that he has a good day tomorrow," she told Insider of her hope for the next 24 hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nx3wo_0fo6e94b00
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence greet attendees at a campaign event at the Cobb County International Airport on May 23, 2022 in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Pritchard predicted that if Kemp has a particularly good day, he could tarnish Trump's cherished endorsement record and possibly loosen his grip on Georgia politics for good.

"If Kemp wins outright tomorrow night, he finishes Trump off here in Georgia," Pritchard said, estimating that Trump's statewide standing after that "is very, very weak."

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 53

Faye C Lee
6d ago

The uneducated love orange face!! Imagine a grown man slathering orange all over his face!! My god! What an embarrassment!!

Reply(3)
14
Mummu
5d ago

Anyone Pence supports, I’m against. His recommendations are meaningless.

Reply(6)
12
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Government
City
Kennesaw, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Cobb County, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
David Perdue
Person
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

Trump’s Defense secretary tells Fox News that the former president 'threatens our democracy'

Mark Esper, secretary of Defense under former President Trump, appeared Monday on Special Report With Bret Baier, to promote his new book, A Sacred Oath. In the book, Esper details some of the behind-the-scenes happenings that would be shocking had they come from any other administration. For instance, Esper claims that Trump wanted to call up active-duty military to shoot protestors in the summer of 2020.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primary#Politics State#Post Trump#Gop#Republicans#Georgians#The Republican Party
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Report says Trump hid over $70 million in losses at key hotel

Former President Donald Trump racked up more than $70 million in losses over a four-year period from his Washington, DC, hotel, while publicly claiming that the hotel was making more than tens of millions of dollars, according to documents released by the House Oversight Committee. CNN’s Brian Todd has more in his report from February 2021.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Center Square

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed resigns from Congress

(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican who represented Western New York for nearly a dozen years, announced his resignation on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday afternoon. The former mayor of Corning had previously indicated early last year that he might run...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

510K+
Followers
32K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy