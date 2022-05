In one week, Apple will reveal a host of big software updates for its most popular devices at WWDC 2022. We’re most interested to see what the company has in store for iOS 16, such as a rumored always-on display. There’s also a chance that we’ll see some new hardware at the event, but Apple will save all of its biggest announcements for the fall. That said, there might not be much left to reveal if these iPhone 14 leaks don’t stop springing.

CELL PHONES ・ 29 MINUTES AGO