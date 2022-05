– Cindy Ann (Trotto) Levine, 65, of Shrewsbury, died peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in the comfort of her childhood home, with her loving family by her side. She leaves her beloved husband of 31 years, Gary A. Levine; their devoted daughter, Leah M. Levine, of Brooklyn, NY; her brother, Anthony “Butchie” Trotto and his wife Janet, of Shrewsbury; her niece, Siana (Stone) Sylvester and her husband Michael, of Farmingdale, NY; her great-nephews, Nash and Mac Sylvester; as well as her beloved family pets, Coco, Bud, and Pancake. Cindy was predeceased by her sister, Deborah Ann Trotto, of Shrewsbury; and their parents, Anthony “Tony” and Beverly “Becky” (Moore) Trotto.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO