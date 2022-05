There is one shot that will haunt the dreams of Miami Heat fans for the next few months-- and it wasn't the Max Strus shot that inexplicably got wiped away during the team's Game 7 grudge match against the Boston Celtics. No, the shot that will be replayed over and over again in the minds of thousands is Jimmy Butler's pull-up three-point attempt with 18 seconds to go with the Heat down two.

NBA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO