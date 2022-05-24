Lamason Waller, elite West Coast freshman athlete, commits to Washington Huskies

Sultana High School (California) freshman Lamason Waller may be young, but the college football world has already pegged him as a future star.

The still-growing 6-foot-2, 170-pound athlete holds more than 20 scholarship offers, highlighted by Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, Utah and many others.

But rather than go through the entire recruiting process, Waller decided he was ready.

Still a high school freshman, he announced his commitment to Washington:

Waller is not yet rated as a prospect, as he is still too young for the recruiting services to evaluate.

But given his extensive offer sheet, it's clear he's a major addition for Washington.

Waller is the first 2025 commitment for Washington, and the first 2025 pledge nationally in the 247Sports database.

Freshman highlights