Evansville, IN

Evansville K9 unit awarded for a “Pawsome” job

By Rhett Baxley
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) has some “Pawsome” news! The K9 unit won several awards at a regional competition.

The unit participated in the Region 5 United States Police Canine Association Regional Trial in Middletown, Ohio on May 15-20. The awards were given to the following EPD officers and their K9:

  • Overall Patrol Dog: Officer Jared Reidford and K9 Taro – 1st place.
  • Overall Patrol Dog: Detective John Montgomery and K9 Doc – 3rd place.
  • Obedience: Officer Jared Reidford and K9 Taro – 2nd place.
  • Agility: Officer Jared Reidford and K9 Taro – 2nd place.
  • Agility: Officer Offerman and K9 Cash – 3rd place.
  • Total Search: Officer Reidford and K9 Taro – 1st place.
  • Total Search: Officer Kacey Ross and K9 Hiki – 3rd place.
  • Suspect Search: Officer Eric Herrmann and K9 Kismet – 1st place with a perfect score.
  • Evidence Search: Officer Jared Reidford and K9 Taro – 1st place with a perfect score.
  • Criminal Apprehension: Officer Kacey Ross and K9 Hiki – 2nd place.
  • Criminal Apprehension: Detective John Montgomery and K9 Doc. – 3rd place.
  • Narcotics Detention Vehicle Search: Officer Jared Reidford and K9 Taro. – 3rd place.

More details can be found on the EPD Facebook page .

