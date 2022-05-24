Evansville K9 unit awarded for a “Pawsome” job
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) has some “Pawsome” news! The K9 unit won several awards at a regional competition.
The unit participated in the Region 5 United States Police Canine Association Regional Trial in Middletown, Ohio on May 15-20. The awards were given to the following EPD officers and their K9:Graduates celebrate new beginnings during Henderson parade
- Overall Patrol Dog: Officer Jared Reidford and K9 Taro – 1st place.
- Overall Patrol Dog: Detective John Montgomery and K9 Doc – 3rd place.
- Obedience: Officer Jared Reidford and K9 Taro – 2nd place.
- Agility: Officer Jared Reidford and K9 Taro – 2nd place.
- Agility: Officer Offerman and K9 Cash – 3rd place.
- Total Search: Officer Reidford and K9 Taro – 1st place.
- Total Search: Officer Kacey Ross and K9 Hiki – 3rd place.
- Suspect Search: Officer Eric Herrmann and K9 Kismet – 1st place with a perfect score.
- Evidence Search: Officer Jared Reidford and K9 Taro – 1st place with a perfect score.
- Criminal Apprehension: Officer Kacey Ross and K9 Hiki – 2nd place.
- Criminal Apprehension: Detective John Montgomery and K9 Doc. – 3rd place.
- Narcotics Detention Vehicle Search: Officer Jared Reidford and K9 Taro. – 3rd place.
More details can be found on the EPD Facebook page .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 1