Urbana, IL

Stuart bows out in NCAA Tournament First Round

By Andy Olson
 3 days ago

URBANA (WCIA) — Both the Illinois men’s and women’s tennis teams failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament being held at the Atkins Tennis Center this year, but the Orange and Blue had one representative on the individual side in Olivier Stuart.

The graduate senior could not get it done, falling 6-1, 6-3 to Harvard’s Henry von der Schulenberg.

