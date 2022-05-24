Controversial annexation gets hearing in front of Eau Claire City Council

EAU CLAIRE — Opponents and supporters spoke Monday night about a controversial proposal from landowners looking to annex 438 acres of land into Eau Claire so part of that could become a large housing development.

The Eau Claire City Council may vote during its meeting this afternoon on annexing the land from the town of Washington, but city staff are recommending to postpone the decision until June 14.

Previously introduced 1½ years ago as a proposal for rural homes that would remain in the town, the proposed development that goes by the name Orchard Hills continues to draw opposition from neighbors as it is seeks to become part of the city.

Brad Flores said a petition created two weeks ago to oppose the annexation had collected 420 signatures as of Monday evening.

“As you can tell, many citizens who live and work in the city oppose this annexation,” he told the council in a public discussion during Monday night’s meeting.

One of the fellow opponents, Peter Caraher, said concerns of road safety, increasing traffic and impact on wetlands that the new housing would have remain.

Paul Holzinger, a homebuilder that’s part of the team that want to develop the land, said he’s been listening to those concerns and has answers to many of them.

Roads in the new development will be designed to deter motorists from short-cutting through the older neighborhoods, he said. By bringing the land into the city, it will be connected to municipal utilities, which helps address previous worries about water quality being impacted by septic systems.

While he didn’t have an answer yet to complaints that current rural neighbors have about being next to a development with higher housing density, Holzinger did assure them that he wants to build something that is desirable and sustainable.

”This area after it is developed will be my enduring legacy,” he said. “I want to do it right.”

He added that the entire development team is made of local businesses — Holzinger Homes, CE Wurzer Builders, Chippewa Valley Excavating and Trend Stone Surfaces.

While numerous neighbors shared their critiques of annexing the land, the proposal got support from the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association and the Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin.

The latest version of Orchard Hills presented publicly was 107 single-family homes on 238 acres of land on the northwest corner of Mischler Road and Deerfield Road. However, that was presented to the Eau Claire County Board earlier this year for a more rural housing development. What the project will look like if it’s part of the city of Eau Claire is yet to be seen. Details of the development would be decided if the annexation is approved.

The annexation has been requested by landowners Laverne Stewart and Todd Hague, who own land southwest of Lowes Creek County Park. To connect their privately-owned parcels to the city, a western portion of the county park would be annexed as well. The county-owned parkland to be annexed in the city could not be developed as there is a deed restriction on it preventing that from happening.

Prior to the general public getting a chance to address the council on Monday night, top city employees gave a lengthy presentation on the annexation proposal and Eau Claire’s need for growth.

“We need to grow in Eau Claire,” City Manager Stephanie Hirsch said. “We need to have housing at all different price points.”

In addition to needing more housing, she added that the city needs to grow its property tax base to continue providing services given the restraints on raising revenues other ways.

“If we’re not growing, then we have to be cutting,” Hirsch said.