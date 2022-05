Lompoc High School is looking for a varsity boys basketball coach. The program was led by Sam Milhous this past season after Paul Terrones held the post for a number of years. Lompoc went 11-14 overall a season ago and 2-8 in the Channel League. Lompoc is moving all its athletic programs to the CIF Central Section starting this school year. The Braves will play league games against Santa Maria Valley and San Luis Obispo County programs as it joins the Central Coast Athletic Association.

LOMPOC, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO