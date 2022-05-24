The week in photos: May 16-23

Eufemio Garcia wanted a special place to ask Elizabeth Molina to marry him. He chose the Greenwood Street Beach because the couple first watched a sunrise together there. “It was one of our nicest memories,” she said. They met as students at the University of Illinois Chicago six years ago. Eufemio built the sign earlier in the day. He covered her eyes as they approached the beach. “It took me completely by surprise,” she said. They plan to visit her family in Ecuador later this week. By the way, Elizabeth said yes. (Photo by Richard Cahan)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO