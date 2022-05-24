The week in photos: May 16-23

On this Memorial Day our flag is at half staff in Patriots Park as the nation mourns yet another mass shooting at an elementary school. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner.
Good Sunday morning, Evanston. Early this week, Marcus Campbell, the incoming Superintendent of ETHS, called one of the graduating seniors at home and asked to visit. It was not a normal request, but then, neither were the circumstances. Campbell and Pete Bavis, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, and Keith...
Eufemio Garcia wanted a special place to ask Elizabeth Molina to marry him. He chose the Greenwood Street Beach because the couple first watched a sunrise together there. “It was one of our nicest memories,” she said. They met as students at the University of Illinois Chicago six years ago. Eufemio built the sign earlier in the day. He covered her eyes as they approached the beach. “It took me completely by surprise,” she said. They plan to visit her family in Ecuador later this week. By the way, Elizabeth said yes. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
CHARLESTON, IL — Ever since he was young, Matt Cless has dreamed of a career as a commercial airline pilot. No one flew higher than the Evanston senior here Saturday at the Illinois High School Association Class 3A state track and field finals hosted by Eastern Illinois University. Cless...
Just the fact that Evanston’s girls soccer team qualified for the Class 3A sectional tournament championship game at New Trier High School still hadn’t sunk in for co-captain Nadia Van den Berg Friday, May 27, as she and classmate Carly Menocal walked to meet the game officials prior to the kickoff.
Evanston’s offense got a lift about a month ago when Sam Sheikh was promoted to the No. 2 slot in the batting order. Sheikh was the right man in the right spot again on Saturday, May 28, as Evanston’s baseball team continued its postseason quest. Sheikh’s opposite field...
Are you ready for a life changing experience this summer? Hands of Peace is currently looking for host families to provide a safe “home away from home” for our Israeli, Palestinian, and out-of-state American participants from July 6-25 as they learn to become agents of change. Hands of...
To say it is a difficult time in Evanston is an understatement. Indeed, it is a painful and traumatic time. And because of how challenging the news is these days, it is even more important that we do our job well— especially when it comes to the hardest stories.
Ann Arbor Assistant City Administrator John Fournier told the city he won’t be taking Evanston’s City Manager job, after the sides failed to come to a final agreement on his employment contract, according to a news release. And it appears that the city news release and Fournier’s letter...
Local veterans groups host a ceremony of reflection and remembrance at 10:30 a.m. Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, at Fountain Square, Sherman Avenue and Davis Street. But as the community stops to remember the men and women who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice, the Roundtable stopped in to visit American Legion Post 42 and ask the veterans about how to support these groups and their work in the community on other days of the year.
The Naomi Ruth Cohen Institute for Mental Health Education will host its 20th Annual Community Mental Health Conference, “It’s Tough Enough”; Adolescent Mental Health in our Changing World, at Evanston Township High School on Sunday, June 12th, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bringing public attention...
