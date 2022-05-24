ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Legacy Art Park announces art projects for guests

By Adam Luchies
 3 days ago
Michigan Legacy Art Park has announced that it will offer Drop-In Art Projects for guests of all ages throughout the summer. The Art Drop-In Days will be available on Saturdays and select Sundays, starting on Saturday, May 28.

The art projects will be free with paid admission. They include pinecone art, pressed wildflowers, and writing haikus. New projects will be available every week. Visitors can also collaborate on the park’s “The Pinecone Forest” project. For the project, participants can create “pinecone trees” by tying cones to a 12-foot-long piece of twine. “The Pinecone Forest” will be on display at the Art Park during the summer and fall.

“Spending time at the Ark Park, creating art, hiking our trails and simply enjoying nature is unparalleled for summer days here in Northern Michigan,” said Angie Quinn, Executive Director of Michigan Legacy Art Park. “Adding in our large-scale community project ‘Pinecone Forest’ as part of our art drop-in art days, adds a new way to participate in having art displayed at the park.”

The Art Drop-In Days will be on Saturdays and select Sundays from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. throughout the summer. More information can be found on the Michigan Legacy Art Park website .

