Hudsonville, Rockford Split Monday Doubleheader

Rockford and Hudsonville split the Monday doubleheader and the Rams come away with a share of the OK Red title.

In the first game, the Eagles scored two runs in the top of the 6th to help earn the 2-1 win.

Rockford let Hudsonville score two runs in the top of the first in game two but then came back and scored four of their own in the bottom of the fourth. They scored the fifth and final run in the top of the 6th inning to secure the win and a part of the OK Red. Something they've been working for all season.

"It's great, that's what we've been working for this whole season. So to clinch the OK Red and at least share the part of the conference is a huge accomplishment because it's what we've been working for since the beginning," said Jackson Burkholder