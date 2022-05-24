ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudsonville blanks Rockford, wins OK Red title outright

By FOX 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=056Res_0fo6X8IF00 Hudsonville 3, Rockford 0

The Hudsonville girls soccer team beat Rockford 3-0 at Rams Stadium on Monday as the Eagles clinched the outright OK Red championship.

Kendall Aikens, Eva Joldersma and Cadence Williams were the Hudsonville (15-0-2) goal scorers,

The Eagles are the top seed in the district they are hosting and will await the Grandville/West Ottawa winner in the semifinal on Wednesday june 1st.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

