ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Conway business makes move in 60 days with help of the community

By Jessica Ranck
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q4j7r_0fo6Vtkr00

CONWAY, Ark – A business in Conway is finding the good in a stressful situation after being asked to relocate and given just 60 days to do so.

“The thing is we really didn’t have a choice,” said Palmer Music Company Owner Preston Palmer.

Palmer opened his music store on Oak Street back in 2016, selling instruments and offering music lessons.

“Music has always been a big part of my life,” said Palmer.

Last month, Palmer said he got notice the property he had been leasing his space off was sold to another company.

The new owner’s intention was to tear the space down, giving Palmer 60 days to vacate.

“It was a whole lot of things that had to happen like yesterday,” said Palmer.

Suddenly Palmer had two months to find a new space, get the permits from the City, renovate, and reopen.

“I didn’t think there was any way,” said Palmer.

Conway gets $155,000 toward flash flooding prevention for downtown

Palmer says construction crews were booked two months out and the artist he wanted to help design the space was busy as well.

“I was like, I don’t have availability until July,” said Conway artist Jessica Jones.

Palmer says a move that quickly seemed impossible until it wasn’t.

“I was able to find some friends of mine who were willing to bend over backward to help me out,” said Palmer.

Today, crews are hanging up lights and putting paint on the walls, working overtime to help get doors open.

“It’s the solidarity of we’re all in this together,” said Jones.

Jones says the time sacrificed was a no-brainer, it’s part of being a local business.

“We really do support each other,” said Jones.

Despite the stress, Palmer says the move was a blessing in disguise and the push they needed to expand.

The new store is expected to open in Downtown Conway on June 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KTLO

16 business licenses issued in Mountain Home in April

The city of Mountain Home issued 16 business licenses in April. – Linda Atkins for Specialized Automotive and Diesel, LLC., an auto repair shop located at 1419 Highway 62 East;. – Earl Goodwin for Zebby’s Snow Cones, a food truck located at 1347 Highway 62 East;. – Steve Brown...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Conway, AR
Business
Local
Arkansas Business
Local
Arkansas Government
Conway, AR
Government
fox16.com

Invasive snails found in Hot Springs Village lakes

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has confirmed the presence of an invasive species of snail in Lake Granada and Lake Estrella within Hot Springs Village after following up on a report of the species in April. Mystery snails are native to Asia and...
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR
Power 95.9

Largest Fireworks Display Ever in Hot Springs, Arkansas

If you're traveling to Hot Springs, Arkansas this Memorial holiday weekend make sure to check out the largest fireworks display on Saturday, May 28, at Hot Springs Memorial Field Airport. Bombers and BBQ will showcase the annual fireworks show that is normally held on Lake Hamilton but this year it...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

Efforts announced to expedite truck driver licensing in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Hiring more examiners, using the Saline County Fairgrounds for skills testing, and approving overtime pay for examiners are some of the ways the Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Trucking Association are working to limit delays in getting commercial truck drivers licensed. Trucking industry officials estimate the...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Lessons
Arkansas Nonprofit News Network

Conservatives claim Conway School Board seats

All three candidates who campaigned as “strong conservative voices” won election to the board of the Conway School District Tuesday. School board races in Arkansas are nonpartisan, meaning candidates do not run under any political party’s banner. Nothing, however, prevents them from describing themselves as conservatives, liberals, moderates or even apolitical.
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Road to Miss Arkansas 2022: Miss Lake Dardanelle Kristin Hardy

Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Lake Dardanelle Kristin Hardy is making her first trip to the Miss Arkansas Competition. She attends Arkansas Tech University where she is a junior majoring in Psychology. Hardy is a native of Benton. For her talent, she will play the flute to the song...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas factory first in U.S. to produce battery foil

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Gränges is expanding its Newport production facility to help with producing materials for electric vehicle batteries. According to a news release, the company will use the facility to produce battery cathode foil, a critical component in creating lithium-ion batteries. “We see a very strong interest...
NEWPORT, AR
KYTV

Northern Arkansas cunty clerks report complications on election night

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Several counties reported difficulties tallying ballots Tuesday evening once the polls closed. A series of delays and significant mishaps plagued the Baxter County Election Commission as candidates eagerly awaited to learn the unofficial results for their primary races. The mishaps included a lost thumb drive containing a count of the votes from Midway’s polling location, a chain of custody issues, misplaced summary tapes, and two unsealed tabulation machines used throughout the day.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Brooke Buckner to join THV11 reporting team

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that central Arkansas native Brooke Buckner will join the reporting team at Little Rock’s CBS affiliate. Brooke comes to THV11 after reporting and anchoring in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. She’s an Arkansas State graduate and said she’s always loved news and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy