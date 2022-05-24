ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA County registers more than 12,000 new COVID cases

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles County logged more than 12,000 new COVID-19 infections over the past three days amid continued rapid spread of the virus, but the number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals held generally steady. According to the county Department of Public Health, 5,152 new cases were recorded Saturday, 4,750...

