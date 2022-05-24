Purr-fect ending: Trooper rescues kitten along highway in Warren County

Troopers Rescue Kitten

WARREN COUNTY — A kitten rescued by a trooper along a Warren County highway now has a place to call home.

According to a social media post from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Lebanon Post trooper rescued the kitten after finding it on State Route 123.

The kitten, who was named “Trooper,” was taken back the post and cared for by OHSP dispatchers, the post said.

The kitten has since found his forever home with with a dispatcher.

