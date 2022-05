Top agent Ari Emmanuel had a lot of familiar faces witness his gorgeous wedding, which was officiated by Larry David, in the South of France over the weekend! The 61-year-old WME co-founder exchanged vows in St. Tropez with his now wife Sarah Staudinger, 32, as the comedian did the honors and guests like Elon Musk, Diddy, and more attended the special ceremony and celebration. The event took place outside as the lovebirds wore impressive attire, including a classic suit for the groom and a sleeveless white wedding gown for the bride.

