ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. agency issues order to speed baby formula ingredient deliveries

By David Shepardson
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wmP2i_0fo6UKPP00
Shelves for baby and toddler formula are partially empty, as the quantity a shopper can buy is limited amid continuing U.S. shortages, at a grocery store in Medford, Massachusetts, U.S., May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) said late Monday it was issuing a national emergency declaration to waive hours-of-service requirements for commercial vehicle drivers transporting baby formula ingredients and packaging.

The order comes in the wake of a product recall by top baby formula maker Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N), and the closing of its manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Michigan during an investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that has created one of the biggest infant formula shortages in recent history for U.S. families.

The FMCSA order includes, but is not limited to, whey, casein, corn syrup and hydrolyzed protein, and containers and packaging for baby formula.

A separate declaration first issued in March 2020 covering COVID-19 pandemic transportation issues has been repeatedly extended and already covers baby formula. That order is currently set to expire May 31.

FMCSA told Reuters in a statement late Monday that the agency and the White House were asked by motor carriers and drivers on Friday about whether specific ingredients in baby formula were included in the waiver.

As a result, the agency moved to issue the declaration "that both finished formula and the products involved in the production of formula are included" in waivers.

President Joe Biden last week invoked the Cold War-era Defense Production Act to help increase supplies. On Sunday, a military cargo plane carrying the first shipment of infant formula from Europe to help address a critical shortage in the United States landed in Indianapolis.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Kim Coghill and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
TheWrap

Sean Hannity Falsely Identifies ‘Pallets and Pallets’ of Baby Formula at the Border Amid Shortage

(Note: post has been updated with a response from Sean Hannity and information about baby formula vs. powdered milk for babies.) Fox News’ Sean Hannity shared photos that falsely claimed to show “pallets and pallets” of baby formula at the southern border that were reserved for “illegal immigrants,” which CNN quickly debunked, calling the “Fox and Friends” segment an “illuminating example” in “outrage creation.”
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

What’s Behind America’s Shocking Baby-Formula Shortage?

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. America’s baby-formula shortage has gone from curious inconvenience to full-blown national crisis. In many states, including Texas and Tennessee, more than half of formula is sold out in stores. Nationwide, 40 percent of formula is out of stock—a twentyfold increase since the first half of 2021. As parents have started to stockpile formula, retailers such as Walgreens, CVS, and Target have all moved to limit purchases.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
Simplemost

Nestlé To Fly Baby Formula To U.S. To Ease Shortage

Families who rely on baby formula to feed their children have been struggling through a shortage for several months already. However, these desperate parents may finally have a reason to hope that help is on the way. Manufacturers, in collaboration with governmental bodies, are working to increase the availability of formula in the U.S. as quickly as possible.
INDUSTRY
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Infant Formula#Europe#Commercial Vehicle#Fmcsa#Abbott Laboratories#The White House
BGR.com

Urgent USDA health alert: If you have this meat in your fridge, throw it out now

The last beef recalls we warned you about involved meat products contaminated with strains of E. coli. Two companies had to issue massive recalls after detecting the bacteria in their products. Now we have a different beef contamination problem that would have triggered a recall if the products were still available in stores. Instead, we’re looking at a health alert from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) concerning raw ground beef products sold at Whole Foods.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Multiple children in classroom survived Texas shooting -official

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - Multiple children survived with injuries after a gunman barricaded himself in a fourth grade classroom where he killed 19 children and two adults, a Texas public safety official said on Wednesday. "We do know that there were multiple children that did survive, that were injured....
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Parents attack Jill Biden’s message on baby formula amid weeks-long shortage: ‘Help us’

Parents have expressed their frustration at the United States’ ongoing baby formula shortage after First Lady Jill Biden appealed for Americans to wait for supplies from abroad. Appearing in a video alongside US surgeon general Dr Vivek Murthy on Tuesday, Dr Biden accepted frustration at the two month shortage of infant formula.She said her husband President Joe Biden and his team were “working around the clock” on the issue, and that parents should consult their paediatrician for advice on alternatives. Her comments, which came days after US regulators reached a deal with baby formula maker Abbott to allow the...
U.S. POLITICS
MedicalXpress

Company hid problems with COVID vaccines from FDA

Evidence of quality control problems was hidden by a company contracted by the U.S. government to produce hundreds of millions of COVID vaccine doses, a new House committee report shows. It noted that Emergent BioSolutions didn't disclose the issues at its Bayview plant in Baltimore to U.S. Food and Drug...
BALTIMORE, MD
Reuters

Reuters

456K+
Followers
333K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy