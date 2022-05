Utility assistance will be available to low-income families but you must sign up by Tuesday, May 31. All recipients of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will be able to receive a one-time payment of $200 to help pay their utility bills. This is a total of $386 million and will help over 200,000 households in Illinois. Mystateline.com first reported the announcement made by the governor.

2 DAYS AGO