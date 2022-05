MONTEREY, Calif. — Concerns were raised about the safety of local wildlife, after some people were seen getting close to sea lions in Monterey to take pictures. Marge Brigadier, a Monterey local, has been photographing and volunteering under the Monterey Bay National Sanctuary for about 10 years — over the weekend she captured video of people getting extremely close to sea lions, calling it some of the worst harassment with sea lions she’s seen.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO