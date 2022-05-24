ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

ELPD releases new footage from Meijer shooting

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zndGq_0fo6SjLs00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing Police Department has released additional footage from the April 25 Meijer shooting where officers wounded one man.

ELPD releases store video leading up to Meijer shooting

ELPD officers responded to a weapons complaint at the Lake Lansing Meijer. Upon arrival, the alleged suspect began to flee from police. Officers then shot the man in a busy parking lot.

The man was sent to the hospital and was eventually released without charges.

BLM Lansing holds press conference on Meijer shooting

The new videos released by ELPD show full body-camera footage from the four officers that responded to the call and in-car camera videos.

The individual videos start at the time all four officers got to the scene, and show the footage they captured on their cameras until they left the scene, ELPD said.

“As a part of our commitment to transparency and per a request from the East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission, we are releasing all extended video footage captured by the responding officers’ body-worn cameras as well as the ELPD fleet video footage,” said East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson. “Due to the hours of video that needed to be redacted and reviewed, some video footage will be released today, and the remaining video footage will be released later this week after the review process is completed.”

The new videos can be found here .

Warning, they may depict graphic content that is unsuitable for some.

Suspect still in released from hospital after Meijer police shooting

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Crime Stoppers: Police asking for help in homicide case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for your help solving a 2012 cold case murder and finding two people who are wanted with felony warrants. CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department is investigating the homicide of Lavoris Tinisha Watkins. On December 22, 2012, police responded to a burglary complaint at the […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
City
Lake, MI
East Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Streaming Video#Elpd#Blm Lansing
WLNS

School loses challenge to expired Michigan mask order

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday dismissed a Catholic school’s challenge to Michigan’s 2020-21 mask order. The Whitmer administration policy during the COVID-19 pandemic was dropped about a year ago, making the lawsuit moot, the court said. The appeal was heard by 17 judges at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of […]
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WLNS

Lansing Board of Water & Light to retire chili cookoff

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A beloved Lansing event is coming to a close. The Lansing Board of Water & Light’s annual chili cook-off has officially retired. The event has been held annually for 24 years at Jackson Field, the Lansing Lugnuts’ home turf. Those who attended in years past had the opportunity to eat chili, […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Planned Parenthood of Michigan launching hormone therapy in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Planned Parenthood of Michigan announced Wednesday it will be launching gender-affirming hormone therapy in Marquette and Lansing. The group says it has plans to expand this therapy statewide by the end of 2022. “Hormone therapy, which includes prescriptions for testosterone, estrogen, or testosterone blockers, is a critical and affirming health service […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Legal Edge: What is ‘Stan’ culture?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial is entering the home stretch. The case has been heavily influenced by Stan culture and social media. You may be wondering “what exactly is Stan culture?”. It’s a phenomenon in which fans overly and intensely try...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy