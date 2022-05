CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been a heartbreaking week across the country. So many are struggling to try and understand the heartbreaking chain of events in Texas that left 19 students and 2 teachers dead, when a gunman opened fire in a Texas school. Licensed therapist, Juliet Kuehnle from Sun Counseling and Wellness is joining us this morning to try and walk us through so many of the feelings people are experiencing.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO