Two fatal accidents were reported Friday in the area. Nineteen-year-old Thomas Bassham of Salem was killed in a one-vehicle accident during the morning hours in Fulton County. According to the Arkansas State Police, Bassham was north of Salem on Arkansas Highway 395 when his vehicle left the roadway, traveled into a ditch and struck a tree. The weather was cloudy, but the road was dry at the time of the 6:51 a.m. accident.

FULTON COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO