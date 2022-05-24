ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Genetics etiologies and genotype phenotype correlations in a cohort of individuals with central conducting lymphatic anomaly

By Mandi Liu
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Central conducting lymphatic anomaly (CCLA) is a heterogenous disorder caused by disruption of central lymphatic flow that may result in dilation or leakage of central lymphatic channels. There is also a paucity of known genetic diagnoses associated with CCLA. We hypothesized that specific...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Structural variants shape the genomic landscape and clinical outcome of multiple myeloma

Deciphering genomic architecture is key to identifying novel disease drivers and understanding the mechanisms underlying myeloma initiation and progression. In this work, using the CoMMpass dataset, we show that structural variants (SV) occur in a nonrandom fashion throughout the genome with an increased frequency in the t(4;14), RB1, or TP53 mutated cases and reduced frequency in t(11;14) cases. By mapping sites of chromosomal rearrangements to topologically associated domains and identifying significantly upregulated genes by RNAseq we identify both predicted and novel putative driver genes. These data highlight the heterogeneity of transcriptional dysregulation occurring as a consequence of both the canonical and novel structural variants. Further, it shows that the complex rearrangements chromoplexy, chromothripsis and templated insertions are common in MM with each variant having its own distinct frequency and impact on clinical outcome. Chromothripsis is associated with a significant independent negative impact on clinical outcome in newly diagnosed cases consistent with its use alongside other clinical and genetic risk factors to identify prognosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cortical D1 and D2 dopamine receptor availability modulate methylphenidate-induced changes in brain activity and functional connectivity

Dopamine signaling plays a critical role in shaping brain functional network organization and behavior. Prominent theories suggest the relative expression of D1- to D2-like dopamine receptors shapes excitatory versus inhibitory signaling, with broad consequences for cognition. Yet it remains unknown how the balance between cortical D1R versus D2R signaling coordinates the activity and connectivity of functional networks in the human brain. To address this, we collected three PET scans and two fMRI scans in 36 healthy adults (13 female/23 male; average age 43"‰Â±"‰12 years), including a baseline D1R PET scan and two sets of D2R PET scans and fMRI scans following administration of either 60"‰mg oral methylphenidate or placebo (two separate days, blinded, order counterbalanced). The drug challenge allowed us to assess how pharmacologically boosting dopamine levels alters network organization and behavior in association with D1R-D2R ratios across the brain. We found that the relative D1R-D2R ratio was significantly greater in high-level association cortices than in sensorimotor cortices. After stimulation with methylphenidate compared to placebo, brain activity (as indexed by the fractional amplitude of low frequency fluctuations) increased in association cortices and decreased in sensorimotor cortices. Further, within-network resting state functional connectivity strength decreased more in sensorimotor than association cortices following methylphenidate. Finally, in association but not sensorimotor cortices, the relative D1R-D2R ratio (but not the relative availability of D1R or D2R alone) was positively correlated with spatial working memory performance, and negatively correlated with age. Together, these data provide a framework for how dopamine-boosting drugs like methylphenidate alter brain function, whereby regions with relatively higher inhibitory D2R (i.e., sensorimotor cortices) tend to have greater decreases in brain activity and connectivity compared to regions with relatively higher excitatory D1R (i.e., association cortices). They also support the importance of a balanced interaction between D1R and D2R in association cortices for cognitive function and its degradation with aging.
Nature.com

Lnc-EST12, which is negatively regulated by mycobacterial EST12, suppresses antimycobacterial innate immunity through its interaction with FUBP3

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) have been implicated in the pathogenesis of intracellular pathogens. However, the role and mechanism of the important lncRNAs in Mycobacterium tuberculosis (M.tb) infection remain largely unexplored. Recently, we found that a secreted M.tb Rv1579c (an early secreted target with a molecular weight of 12"‰kDa, named EST12) protein activates NLRP3-gasdermin D (GSDMD)-mediated pyroptosis and plays a pivotal role in M.tb-induced immunity. In the present study, M.tb and the EST12 protein negatively regulated the expression of a key lncRNA (named lnc-EST12) in mouse macrophages by activating the JAK2-STAT5a signaling pathway. Lnc-EST12, with a size of 1583"‰bp, is mainly expressed in immune-related organs (liver, lung and spleen). Lnc-EST12 not only reduces the expression of the proinflammatory cytokines IL-1Î², IL-6, and CCL5/8 but also suppresses the NLRP3 inflammasome and GSDMD pyroptosis-IL-1Î² immune pathway through its interaction with the transcription factor far upstream element-binding protein 3 (FUBP3). The KH3 and KH4 domains of FUBP3 are the critical sites for binding to lnc-EST12. Deficiency of mouse lnc-EST12 or FUBP3 in macrophages increased M.tb clearance and inflammation in mouse macrophages or mice. In conclusion, we report a new immunoregulatory mechanism in which mouse lnc-EST12 negatively regulates anti-M.tb innate immunity through FUBP3.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Myriapod genomes reveal ancestral horizontal gene transfer and hormonal gene loss in millipedes

Animals display a fascinating diversity of body plans. Correspondingly, genomic analyses have revealed dynamic evolution of gene gains and losses among animal lineages. Here we sequence six new myriapod genomes (three millipedes, three centipedes) at key phylogenetic positions within this major but understudied arthropod lineage. We combine these with existing genomic resources to conduct a comparative analysis across all available myriapod genomes. We find that millipedes generally have considerably smaller genomes than centipedes, with the repeatome being a major contributor to genome size, driven by independent large gains of transposons in three centipede species. In contrast to millipedes, centipedes gained a large number of gene families after the subphyla diverged, with gains contributing to sensory and locomotory adaptations that facilitated their ecological shift to predation. We identify distinct horizontal gene transfer (HGT) events from bacteria to millipedes and centipedes, with no identifiable HGTs shared among all myriapods. Loss of juvenile hormone O-methyltransferase, a key enzyme in catalysing sesquiterpenoid hormone production in arthropods, was also revealed in all millipede lineages. Our findings suggest that the rapid evolution of distinct genomic pathways in centipede and millipede lineages following their divergence from the myriapod ancestor, was shaped by differing ecological pressures.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Molecular Genetics#Correlations#Genotype#Phenotype#Ccla#The Children S Hospital
Nature.com

Inhibiting multiple forms of cell death optimizes ganglion cells survival after retinal ischemia reperfusion injury

Progressive retinal ganglion cells (RGCs) death that triggered by retinal ischemia reperfusion (IR), leads to irreversible visual impairment and blindness, but our knowledge of post-IR neuronal death and related mechanisms is limited. In this study, we first demonstrated that apart from necroptosis, which occurs before apoptosis, ferroptosis, which is characterized by iron deposition and lipid peroxidation, is involved in the whole course of retinal IR in mice. Correspondingly, all three types of RGCs death were found in retina samples from human glaucoma donors. Further, inhibitors of apoptosis, necroptosis, and ferroptosis (z-VAD-FMK, Necrostatin-1, and Ferrostatin-1, respectively) all exhibited marked RGC protection against IR both in mice and primary cultured RGCs, with Ferrostatin-1 conferring the best therapeutic effect, suggesting ferroptosis plays a more prominent role in the process of RGC death. We also found that activated microglia, MÃ¼ller cells, immune responses, and intracellular reactive oxygen species accumulation following IR were significantly mitigated after each inhibitor treatment, albeit to varying degrees. Moreover, Ferrostatin-1 in combination with z-VAD-FMK and Necrostatin-1 prevented IR-induced RGC death better than any inhibitor alone. These findings stand to advance our knowledge of the post-IR RGC death cascade and guide future therapy for RGC protection.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction: ATR and CDK4/6 inhibition target the growth of methotrexate-resistant choriocarcinoma

In this article, Josephine A.M.Y. Choo at affiliation Division of Cancer, Department of Surgery and Cancer, Imperial College, London, UK. was missing from the author list. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Marina Georgiou, Panagiota Ntavelou. Division of Cancer, Department of Surgery and Cancer, Imperial College,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Vortex vein cauterization and truncation to avoid perfluorocarbon syndrome during endoresection of uveal melanomas: a retrospective study

We read with great interest the brief communication "Perfluorocarbon syndrome"“a possible, overlooked source of fatal gas embolism following uveal melanoma endoresection" by Ruschen et al. [1]. The authors hypothesize gas embolism due to the entry of perfluorooctane (PFO) in the bloodstream, the formation of gas bubbles in the pulmonary circulation, and the association with a higher vapor pressure of PFO. We present a modification of the operating technique during endoresection of large uveal melanomas, which minimizes the intraoperative egress of perfluorocarbon liquid (PFCL) into the circulatory system.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Functional correlates of clinical phenotype and severity in recurrent SCN2A variants

In SCN2A-related disorders, there is an urgent demand to establish efficient methods for determining the gain- (GoF) or loss-of-function (LoF) character of variants, to identify suitable candidates for precision therapies. Here we classify clinical phenotypes of 179 individuals with 38 recurrent SCN2A variants as early-infantile or later-onset epilepsy, or intellectual disability/autism spectrum disorder (ID/ASD) and assess the functional impact of 13 variants using dynamic action potential clamp (DAPC) and voltage clamp. Results show that 36/38 variants are associated with only one phenotypic group (30 early-infantile, 5 later-onset, 1 ID/ASD). Unexpectedly, we revealed major differences in outcome severity between individuals with the same variant for 40% of early-infantile variants studied. DAPC was superior to voltage clamp in predicting the impact of mutations on neuronal excitability and confirmed GoF produces early-infantile phenotypes and LoF later-onset phenotypes. For one early-infantile variant, the co-expression of the Î±1 and Î²2 subunits of the Nav1.2 channel was needed to unveil functional impact, confirming the prediction of 3D molecular modeling. Neither DAPC nor voltage clamp reliably predicted phenotypic severity of early-infantile variants. Genotype, phenotypic group and DAPC are accurate predictors of the biophysical impact of SCN2A variants, but other approaches are needed to predict severity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Human magnetic sense is mediated by a light and magnetic field resonance-dependent mechanism

Numerous organisms use the Earth's magnetic field as a sensory cue for migration, body alignment, or food search. Despite some contradictory reports, yet it is generally accepted that humans do not sense the geomagnetic field. Here, we demonstrate that a magnetic field resonance mechanism mediates light-dependent magnetic orientation in men, using a rotary chair experiment combined with a two-alternative forced choice paradigm. Two groups of subjects were classified with different magnetic orientation tendencies depending on the food context. Magnetic orientation of the subjects was sensitive to the wavelength of incident light and was critically dependent on blue light reaching the eyes. Importantly, it appears that a magnetic field resonance-dependent mechanism mediates these responses, as evidenced by disruption or augmentation of the ability to orient by radiofrequency magnetic fields at the Larmor frequency and the dependence of these effects on the angle between the radiofrequency and geomagnetic fields. Furthermore, inversion of the vertical component of the geomagnetic field revealed a non-canonical inclination compass effect on the magnetic orientation. These results establish the existence of a human magnetic sense and suggest an underlying quantum mechanical magnetoreception mechanism.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Regional asymmetry in the response of global vegetation growth to springtime compound climate events

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 123 (2022) Cite this article. Compound climate events can strongly impact vegetation productivity, yet the direct and lagged vegetation productivity responses to seasonal compound warm-dry and cold-dry events remain unclear. Here we use observationally-constrained and process-based model data and analyze vegetation productivity responses to compound events of precipitation and temperature in spring and summer across global mid-to-high latitudes. We find regional asymmetries in direct and lagged effects of compound warm-dry events. In high-latitudes (>50Â°N), compound warm-dry events raise productivity. In contrast, in mid-latitudes (23.5"“50Â°N/S), compound warm-dry events reduce productivity and compound warm-dry springs can cause and amplify summer droughts, thereby reducing summer productivity. Compound cold-dry events impose direct and lagged adverse impacts on productivity in mid-to-high latitudes, exceeding the impacts from individual cold and dry events. Our results highlight the benefits of a multivariate perspective on vegetation vulnerability as precipitation and temperature often covary and jointly drive vegetation impacts.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

A lncRNA signature associated with tumor immune heterogeneity predicts distant metastasis in locoregionally advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma

Increasing evidence has revealed the roles of long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) as tumor biomarkers. Here, we introduce an immune-associated nine-lncRNA signature for predicting distant metastasis in locoregionally advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma (LA-NPC). The nine lncRNAs are identified through microarray profiling, followed by RT"“qPCR validation and selection using a machine learning method in the training cohort (n"‰="‰177). This nine-lncRNA signature classifies patients into high and low risk groups, which have significantly different distant metastasis-free survival. Validations in the Guangzhou internal (n"‰="‰177) and Guilin external (n"‰="‰150) cohorts yield similar results, confirming that the signature is an independent risk factor for distant metastasis and outperforms anatomy-based metrics in identifying patients with high metastatic risk. Integrative analyses show that this nine-lncRNA signature correlates with immune activity and lymphocyte infiltration, which is validated by digital pathology. Our results suggest that the immune-associated nine-lncRNA signature can serve as a promising biomarker for metastasis prediction in LA-NPC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Retraction Note: pNaKtide Attenuates Steatohepatitis and Atherosclerosis by Blocking Na/K-ATPase/ROS Amplification in C57Bl6 and ApoE Knockout Mice Fed a Western Diet

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-00306-5, published online 15 March 2017. The Editors have retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised regarding high similarity in images used in the figures presented in this Article. Specifically:. Ponceau S staining images in Fig.Â 2a and b. Ponceau S staining images in...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Engineering the next generation of cell-based therapeutics

Cell-based therapeutics are an emerging modality with the potential to treat many currently intractable diseases through uniquely powerful modes of action. Despite notable recent clinical and commercial successes, cell-based therapies continue to face numerous challenges that limit their widespread translation and commercialization, including identification of the appropriate cell source, generation of a sufficiently viable, potent and safe product that meets patient- and disease-specific needs, and the development of scalable manufacturing processes. These hurdles are being addressed through the use of cutting-edge basic research driven by next-generation engineering approaches, including genome and epigenome editing, synthetic biology and the use of biomaterials.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A greyscale erosion algorithm for tomography (GREAT) to rapidly detect battery particle defects

Particle micro-cracking is a major source of performance loss within lithium-ion batteries, however early detection before full particle fracture is highly challenging, requiring time consuming high-resolution imaging with poor statistics. Here, various electrochemical cycling (e.g., voltage cut-off, cycle number, C-rate) has been conducted to study the degradation of Ni-rich NMC811 (LiNi0.8Mn0.1Co0.1O2) cathodes characterized using laboratory X-ray micro-computed tomography. An algorithm has been developed that calculates inter- and intra-particle density variations to produce integrity measurements for each secondary particle, individually. Hundreds of data points have been produced per electrochemical history from a relatively short period of characterization (ca. 1400 particles per day), an order of magnitude throughput improvement compared to conventional nano-scale analysis (ca. 130 particles per day). The particle integrity approximations correlated well with electrochemical capacity losses suggesting that the proposed algorithm permits the rapid detection of sub-particle defects with superior materials statistics not possible with conventional analysis.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Phenotypic drug discovery: recent successes, lessons learned and new directions

Many drugs, or their antecedents, were discovered through observation of their effects on normal or disease physiology. For the past generation, this phenotypic drug discovery approach has been largely supplanted by the powerful but reductionist approach of modulating specific molecular targets of interest. Nevertheless, modern phenotypic drug discovery, which combines the original concept with modern tools and strategies, has re-emerged over the past decade to systematically pursue drug discovery based on therapeutic effects in realistic disease models. Here, we discuss recent successes with this approach, as well as consider ongoing challenges and approaches to address them. We also explore how innovation in this area may fuel the next generation of successful projects.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Staphylococcus aureus specific lung resident memory CD4 Th1 cells attenuate the severity of influenza virus induced secondary bacterial pneumonia

Staphylococcus aureus is a major cause of severe pulmonary infections. The evolution of multi-drug resistant strains limits antibiotic treatment options. To date, all candidate vaccines tested have failed, highlighting the need for an increased understanding of the immunological requirements for effective S. aureus immunity. Using an S. aureus strain engineered to express a trackable CD4+ T cell epitope and a murine model of S. aureus pneumonia, we show strategies that lodge Th1 polarised bacterium specific CD4+ tissue resident memory T cells (Trm) in the lung can significantly attenuate the severity of S. aureus pneumonia. This contrasts natural infection of mice that fails to lodge CD4+ Trm cells along the respiratory tract or provide protection against re-infection, despite initially generating Th17 bacterium specific CD4+ T cell responses. Interestingly, lack of CD4+ Trm formation after natural infection in mice appears to be reflected in humans, where the frequency of S. aureus reactive CD4+ Trm cells in lung tissue is also low. Our findings reveal the protective capacity of S. aureus specific respiratory tract CD4+ Th1 polarised Trm cells and highlight the potential for targeting these cells in vaccines that aim to prevent the development of S. aureus pneumonia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Towards universal neural network potential for material discovery applicable to arbitrary combination of 45 elements

Computational material discovery is under intense study owing to its ability to explore the vast space of chemical systems. Neural network potentials (NNPs) have been shown to be particularly effective in conducting atomistic simulations for such purposes. However, existing NNPs are generally designed for narrow target materials, making them unsuitable for broader applications in material discovery. Here we report a development of universal NNP called PreFerred Potential (PFP), which is able to handle any combination of 45 elements. Particular emphasis is placed on the datasets, which include a diverse set of virtual structures used to attain the universality. We demonstrated the applicability of PFP in selected domains: lithium diffusion in LiFeSO4F, molecular adsorption in metal-organic frameworks, an order"“disorder transition of Cu-Au alloys, and material discovery for a Fischer"“Tropsch catalyst. They showcase the power of PFP, and this technology provides a highly useful tool for material discovery.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Experimental transmission of Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease results in differential microbial responses within coral mucus and tissue

Stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD) is a widespread and deadly disease that affects nearly half of Caribbean coral species. To understand the microbial community response to this disease, we performed a disease transmission experiment on US Virgin Island (USVI) corals, exposing six species of coral with varying susceptibility to SCTLD. The microbial community of the surface mucus and tissue layers were examined separately using a small subunit ribosomal RNA gene-based sequencing approach, and data were analyzed to identify microbial community shifts following disease acquisition, potential causative pathogens, as well as compare microbiota composition to field-based corals from the USVI and Florida outbreaks. While all species displayed similar microbiome composition with disease acquisition, microbiome similarity patterns differed by both species and mucus or tissue microhabitat. Further, disease exposed but not lesioned corals harbored a mucus microbial community similar to those showing disease signs, suggesting that mucus may serve as an early warning detection for the onset of SCTLD. Like other SCTLD studies in Florida, Rhodobacteraceae, Arcobacteraceae, Desulfovibrionaceae, Peptostreptococcaceae, Fusibacter, Marinifilaceae, and Vibrionaceae dominated diseased corals. This study demonstrates the differential response of the mucus and tissue microorganisms to SCTLD and suggests that mucus microorganisms may be diagnostic for early disease exposure.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Viability, task switching, and fall avoidance of the simplest dynamic walker

Walking humans display great versatility when achieving task goals, like avoiding obstacles or walking alongside others, but the relevance of this to fall avoidance remains unknown. We recently demonstrated a functional connection between the motor regulation needed to achieve task goals (e.g., maintaining walking speed) and a simple walker's ability to reject large disturbances. Here, for the same model, we identify the viability kernel-the largest state-space region where the walker can step forever via at least one sequence of push-off inputs per state. We further find that only a few basins of attraction of the speed-regulated walker's steady-state gaits can fully cover the viability kernel. This highlights a potentially important role of task-level motor regulation in fall avoidance. Therefore, we posit an adaptive hierarchical control/regulation strategy that switches between different task-level regulators to avoid falls. Our task switching controller only requires a target value of the regulated observable-a "task switch"-at every walking step, each chosen from a small, predetermined collection. Because humans have typically already learned to perform such goal-directed tasks during nominal walking conditions, this suggests that the "information cost" of biologically implementing such controllers for the nervous system, including cognitive demands in humans, could be quite low.
JAPAN

Comments / 0

Community Policy