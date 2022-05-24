ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Multiple inmate deaths reported at Cobb County jail

 6 days ago

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

71-year-old Cherokee County man sentenced for molesting child he called his ‘best friend’

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County man is heading to prison for the next 15 years after being convicted of molesting a young girl. Prosecutors say 71-year-old Walter Gary DeVault, who used to live in Woodstock, was convicted of child molestation back in February. Earlier this week, DeVault was sentenced to 40 years, but will only serve the first 15 in a state prison. The remainder will be served on probation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Search underway for missing Cobb County woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are searching for a missing elderly Cobb County woman. Police say 77-year-old Edna Grace Dodson was last seen Friday and known to be driving a 2020 red Ford Mustang. Dodson is described as 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown and gray hair and...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Teen driving motorcycle dies in Cobb County crash

COBB COUNTYM, Ga. - The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a teenage boy on a motorcycle. Police said 17-year-old Kennesaw resident Gabriel McLachlan died at the scene on Friday morning near the Piedmont Road and Bob Bettis Road intersection. Police said McLachlan was driving a...
COBB COUNTY, GA
7 killed in Memorial Day Weekend traffic, officials report

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Public Safety reported there were at least seven traffic deaths by Sunday afternoon on Memorial Day Weekend. In a six-hour span on Sunday afternoon, Georgia State Patrol reported one death near Dalton and one near Americus. Last year, 22 people died in crashes over...
ATLANTA, GA
East Point church reports nearly a dozen break-ins since last May

EAST POINT, Ga. - Church leaders at Headland Heights United Methodist in East Point have filed nearly a dozen police reports over the last year stemming from break-ins and incidents of vandalism. It’s cost the small congregation upwards of $12,000 to repair and replace what’s been damaged according to Board...
EAST POINT, GA
Summerville Man Charged with Stealing $28,000 in Connection with “Pool” Scam

A Chattooga County, Georgia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing $28,000 in a scam affecting two different families in Floyd County. Police say that John Anthony Tucker, age 48 of Summerville between April 14th 2021 and May 10th this year (2022) took $10,000 from a victim as down payment to build a swimming pool – and, between September 19th of last year and May 10th this year, he took $18,000 from another family to build a swimming pool. Law enforcement say Tucker never did ANY of the work for the money he received. He is charged with two counts felony theft by deception and two counts conversion of payments for real property investments.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
5-year-old drowns in Allatoona Lake, DNR says

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A 5-year-old drowned on Saturday afternoon on Allatoona Lake in Bartow County. Witnesses say the boy was playing on a float when he went under at around 2:40 p.m. Department of Natural Resources game wardens found the boy using sonar. he was in approximately six feet...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
1 dead after authorities respond to DeKalb apartment fire

DECATUR, Ga. — Authorities are working to learn how a man died after firefighters were called to a DeKalb County apartment Sunday morning. The DeKalb County Fire department responded to 3560 Clubhouse Circle at the Oaktree Villas Apartments in Decatur. Cpt. Jaeson Daniels said one person was transported to...
DECATUR, GA
Fulton County grand jury to hear from secretary of state's office

The Georgia Secretary of State and members of his office are expected to be on the witness list for the specially called grand jury assembled in Fulton County. The grand jury was empaneled to determine whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to meddle in the 2020 election in the state.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
5-year-old Model Elementary student drowns on Lake Allatoona; third in a month. It is part of a deadly holiday weekend on Georgia’s waterways including 5 killed in a boating accident.

A 5-year-old Model Elementary student is the latest drowning victim in Lake Allatoona. This update from state Department of Natural Resources:. “Just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Georgia DNR Game Wardens responded to a drowning in Clear Creek on Allatoona Lake in Bartow County. According to witnesses, a 5-year-old male was playing on a float in the lake and a few minutes later he was missing from the float. The game wardens located the victim with side scan sonar in approximately six feet of water and the Bartow County Dive Team recovered the victim’s body at 4:35 p.m. The victim has been identified as Kaiden Franklin, 5.”
BARTOW COUNTY, GA

