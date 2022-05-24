ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Hayes has 3 hits, scores go-ahead run as Pirates top Rockies

By JOHN PERROTTO ~ Associated Press
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Ke'Bryan Hayes had three hits and scored the tiebreaking run on Yoshi Tsutsugo's infield single in the eighth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Monday night. Hayes singled to lead off the eighth against Tyler Kinley (1-1), stole second base and...

