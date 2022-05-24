ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman shot on Shelton Avenue in New Haven

By Isabella Gentile, Jayne Chacko
 6 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a New Haven woman was shot on Shelton Avenue in front of a corner store Monday night.

Alderman Devin Avshalom-Smith told News 8 that the 26-year-old woman was shot in front of Zulu Market just before 9:30 p.m. The victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Avshalom-Smith said the woman was heading to the store after leaving the Board of Alders budget meeting.

“I was going to stop at the store. I often stop there after board meetings to talk to the residents in there about what we discussed and fill them in on the meeting and then I came upon all of the lights and the police tape,” Avshalom-Smith said. “It’s also making me reflect on what we did tonight, the budget process, and how we really do need more money for necessary services in order to engage our youth and also to enrich these communities and to get guns off the street.”

Avshalom-Smith said police found at least nine shell casings at the scene.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous. Witnesses can also submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477) or texting “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

IN THIS ARTICLE
