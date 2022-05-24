Butte softball rolls past Bravettes, 20-2

BUTTE — Rian Ferriter had two doubles and three RBI and Kodie Hoaglana and Bryn Godbout added four RBI each as Butte downed visiting Flathead on Monday, 20-2.

The Bulldogs racked up nine runs in the first inning, then added six more in the second.

Kaidyn Lake had a two-run home run in the fourth inning and Mackenzie Brandt had a double for the Bravettes, who ended up 3-17 overall and 2-12 in Western AA games.

Butte takes a 9-13 record into this week’s State AA softball tournament at Fort Missoula. The Bulldogs went 7-7 in the Western AA.

“Today definitely didn’t go as we hoped, but I’m really proud of those young ladies and the improvement they have made over the course of the season,” Flathead coach Jack Foster said. “Great leadership by our seniors and captains. I’m looking forward to see where we can go next year.”

Flathead 000 20 2 3 6

Butte 961 4x 20 9 0

Ashlinn Mullaney and Gracie Ferriter. Ava Besson, Lacie Franklin (1) and Laynee Vessar.

FLATHEAD — Macy Craver 0-3, Besson 1-2, Vessar 0-2, Kaidyn Lake 1-2, Mackenzie Brandt 1-2, Ellie Eve 0-0, Lyssa Leimkuehler 0-2, Franklin 0-2, Brynn Mailman 0-2. 2B — Brandt. HR — Lake. RBI — Lake 2.

BUTTE — Kodie Hoaglana 2-3, Mullaney 0-3, Rian Ferriter 2-2, Kamber Leary 2-3, Dacelyn Lafond 0-2, Bryn Godbout 1-3, Madisyn Swanson 1-1, Joscelyn Cleveland 0-2, Natalie Lynch 0-1, G. Ferriter 0-1, Brityn Stewart 1-3, N.Lunch 0-1. 2B— Godbout, R. Ferriter 2. RBI — Hoagland 4, Mullaney 1, R. Ferriter 3, Leary 1, Lafond 2, Godbout 4, Cleveland 1, G. Ferriter 1, Stewart 2.