SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, we’re featuring an energetic puppy who turned up loose at a Springfield elementary school. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “she was found running loose at Weaver Elementary off of north Douglas, just kind of like playing around in the yard there. She’s about six months or so, she’s just getting her canine teeth coming in.”

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO